ACLU, Lambda Legal file new lawsuit against NC over HB2 replacement bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A revised lawsuit says transgender people in North Carolina are still effectively prevented from using restrooms matching their gender identity under a law that replaced the state’s notorious “bathroom bill.”

The amended complaint filed Friday in federal court says the replacement law continues the harms of its predecessor by leaving restroom policies in the hands of state lawmakers and preventing local governments or school systems from setting rules or offering guidance.

North Carolina took the “bathroom bill” off the books in late March after a yearlong backlash that hurt the state’s reputation and caused businesses and sports leagues to back out of lucrative events and projects. The compromise eliminated a provision that required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.

PREVIOUS:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several legal groups are expected to file new legal action against North Carolina over the House Bill 2 repeal bill on Friday.

From the beginning, groups like the American Civil Liberties Union have been against House Bill 142, which replaced HB2 – but not fully.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal are expected to take legal action against North Carolina Friday morning.

Back in March, a year after HB2 was passed, state lawmakers said they came to a compromise.

The ACLU says HB142 still leaves the door open for discrimination against the LGBT community, especially the transgender community.

Representatives with the ACLU and Lambda Legal will meet at 10 a.m. to hold a press conference announcing the new legal action. The announcement will be made at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, located at 324 S. Harrington St.