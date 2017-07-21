Chatham County authorities searching for missing teen

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching for a teen who went missing near Sugar Lake in Pittsboro Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health all responded to the area of 300 Sugar Lake Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a report of a missing person. Authorities on scene began searching for the subject and the search is ongoing at this time, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials have since identified the missing person as Gabriel Boone Cummins, 18, of Pittsboro. Cummins was last seen near the lake between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Boone Cummins is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.