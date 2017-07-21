Fatal 6-vehicle wreck closes all lanes of I-85 in Warren County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least one person is dead in a multi-vehicle collision that has closed Interstate 85 in Warren County.

All lanes of travel are closed but detours are in place.

The closures are expected to stay in place until 7 p.m., officials said.

The wreck, which was first reported around noon, involved two tractor trailers and four passenger vehicles, and one of the tractor trailers burned after the wreck, according to the State Highway Patrol.

At 3:20 p.m., officials confirmed at least one person was killed in the incident.

Motorists traveling south should take exit 233 (U.S. 1/401) and turn left to go south. The highway will change to U.S. 1/158. They should then turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road, and then left to get back to I-85 South at exit 217.

Northbound drivers are being directed to take exit 220 (U.S. 1/158) and to turn left on U.S. 1 North. That will take them back to I-85 North near the Virginia state line at exit 233.

NCDOT strongly urges drivers to avoid the area.