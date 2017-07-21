Fayetteville man charged with DWI after man hit by car, critically injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday morning, Fayetteville police said.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Raeford Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just after 2 a.m., police said.

Authorities said that a 2016 Hyundai Elantra being driven southbound on Raeford Road by Joseph Connor, 32, of Fayetteville, hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been identified as 28-year-old William Whitehead.

Police said Whitehead was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition. The latest information provided to police shows that Whitehead remains in critical yet stable condition.

Connor was arrested and charged with DWI. He has since been released from the Cumberland County Detention Center on an unsecured bond, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.