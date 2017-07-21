Finishing touches being put on Garner’s new town hall

Lauren Haviland By Published:
The new Garner Town Hall (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — With just a few finishing touches left, staff in Garner are moving into their new town hall.

Thanks to a bond referendum, tax payers can see what their $7.5 million went towards.

As of Friday morning, residents can pay bills there. On Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., they’ll have their first town council meeting.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

This building is something town officials believe is necessary.

“We had people literally using storage closets as offices. We were completely maxed out for space, so really a new building was somewhat of a necessity to be able to provide services to support a growing community,” assistant town manager John Hodges said.

Once nearby roads are fixed, Garner officials plan to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new town hall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s