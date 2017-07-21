Finishing touches being put on Garner’s new town hall

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — With just a few finishing touches left, staff in Garner are moving into their new town hall.

Thanks to a bond referendum, tax payers can see what their $7.5 million went towards.

As of Friday morning, residents can pay bills there. On Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., they’ll have their first town council meeting.

This building is something town officials believe is necessary.

“We had people literally using storage closets as offices. We were completely maxed out for space, so really a new building was somewhat of a necessity to be able to provide services to support a growing community,” assistant town manager John Hodges said.

Once nearby roads are fixed, Garner officials plan to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new town hall.