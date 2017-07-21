GRAPHIC VIDEO: Florida teens mock drowning man

WARNING: This video contains images that some may find disturbing

COCOA, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — Cellphone video posted on social media shows a Florida man drowning in a retention pond — while five teens stand by recording and even mocking him and laughing.

No one called for help. The man died. Police call the incident “beyond heartless.”

Jamel Dunn, 31, with his head barely visible, got into deeper and deeper water July 9. Five teenagers were recording it.

“We’re not gonna help your (expletive). Shouldn’t have got in. Let him drown, what the heck,” one of the teens can be heard on the video.

Police say they don’t know why Dunn went in to the water but when he did, there was a small group of teens who were watching him from the bank down that way.

“Laughed at him, told him that they weren’t going to help him or rescue him, and taunted and laughed at him the entire time,” said Yvonne Martinez with Cocoa Police Department.

“You gotta understand. You shoulda never got in there!” one teen yells on the video.

“It broke my heart for someone to just sit there, of age, to know if someone needs help – they’re crying out for help in the video – and you just do nothing,” said Rondanielle Willams, Dunn’s fiancée.

Williams was there five days later when Dunn’s body was finally found.

“How could nothing in your heart tell you not to do anything when someone’s crying out for help and you’re telling them you’re not going to help them,” she said.

The state attorney’s office released a statement condemning the video, but saying prosecutors could find no law that had been violated.

The five teens who made and posted the video have been identified and interviewed, but there is no formal punishment.