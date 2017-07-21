Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert in effect today as temperatures soar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year in Triangle, but there could be temperatures just as hot in the coming days. In addition to the extremely hot weather, we’ve been deprived in the rain department. High pressure is responsible for both the heat and dry weather and it will stick around Friday too.

The high in the Triangle Thursday was 99 while Fayetteville made it up to 97. The humidity was a bit lower Thursday, but is expected to go back into the weekend which means the heat index could be above 105 for parts of central North Carolina.

Friday will stay hot and partly cloudy in the afternoon as temperatures stay well above normal for this time of year. The high will be 98 with just a 10 percent chance of rain. The normal high this time of year is 90.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a very small risk of a PM storm. The high will be 99, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Mostly dry weather will be around Thursday night as temperatures stay on the mild and muggy side. Expect a morning low near 71 by early Friday.

Better rain chances will develop for the start of next work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 30 percent. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more wet weather expected. The rain risk will be 40 percent. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 74.

Temperatures may dip even lower next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and just a small chance of a late day shower or storm.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9