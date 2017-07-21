Huge fire breaks out at NC mill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Emergency crews responded to a huge fire at a plant in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Old Shuford Mill on Falls Avenue in Granite Falls, right across the street from the Granite Falls Police Department.

Officials haven’t released many details, but photos and video from the scene show heavy smoke and flames coming from the large building. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters from multiple stations from Catawba and Burke Counties responded to the blaze. Officials said their main priority was keeping those firefighters safe. Teams were working in shifts, rotating about every 15 minutes so the firefighters could get away from the heat, get checked out, and get hydrated.

The factory in the Shuford Mills building was closed years ago, but several small businesses were still using the building.

It is not clear how the fire may have started or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.