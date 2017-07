DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An altercation led to a stabbing at a home in Durham Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call on Sherwood Drive around 2 a.m. and found that a man had been stabbed following an altercation with his neighbor, police said.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the head by his neighbor. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the stabbing.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.