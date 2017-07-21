Man who claimed to have bomb during Sampson County bank robbery now in custody

By Published: Updated:
Authorities on scene in Eastover where a bomb squad examined a car used in a bank robbery (Carleigh Griffeth/CBS North Carolina)

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who authorities say threatened that he had a bomb while robbing a bank in Roseboro has been taken into custody in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is accused of going to a First Citizens Bank in Roseboro in Sampson County and telling an employee that he had a bomb on him and then demanded money.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Authorities in Sampson County issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect around 9:45 a.m. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the suspect vehicle in the 4800 block of Goldsboro Road in Eastover about 40 minutes after the BOLO was issued, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and has been returned to Sampson County, Cumberland County authorities said.

The vehicle, which is still at the scene of where the traffic stop was made, is being investigated by a bomb squad to make sure that there’s no bomb in the vehicle, and if there is, that it can be safely detonated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s