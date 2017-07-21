Man who claimed to have bomb during Sampson County bank robbery now in custody

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who authorities say threatened that he had a bomb while robbing a bank in Roseboro has been taken into custody in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is accused of going to a First Citizens Bank in Roseboro in Sampson County and telling an employee that he had a bomb on him and then demanded money.

Authorities in Sampson County issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect around 9:45 a.m. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the suspect vehicle in the 4800 block of Goldsboro Road in Eastover about 40 minutes after the BOLO was issued, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and has been returned to Sampson County, Cumberland County authorities said.

The vehicle, which is still at the scene of where the traffic stop was made, is being investigated by a bomb squad to make sure that there’s no bomb in the vehicle, and if there is, that it can be safely detonated.