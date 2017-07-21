NC animal shelter is full, pleading for people to adopt dogs

WINDSOR, N.C. (WAVY) – Officials with the Bertie County Animal shelter in Windsor say they need you to adopt animals as soon as possible.

They just got 3 new dogs, which puts them at full capacity. Animal workers say all their dogs are highly adoptable and are very friendly. The shelter is a rural facility that does not have air conditioning. Workers use a baby pool to help keep the dogs cool. There are no shelter hours. All adoptions are done by appointments, but staff members say they are very flexible and are willing to meet with anyone who’s interested in adopting.

If you’d like to take a new pet home, call the Shelter at (252) 325-3647.