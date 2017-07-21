NC camps adjust to searing heat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The heat wave continues throughout the Triangle, and as the temperatures climb, camps across the area have to make adjustments to keep kids safe.

Kids at the City of Raleigh’s summer camps spent the day inside in the air conditioning, instead of out on the playground.

“In our camps, we want kids outside and playing and enjoying nature, but when it becomes this hot we have to take some precautions,” said Joseph Voska, Recreation Program Manager for the City of Raleigh,

Friday was one of the hottest days of the year in Raleigh. Temperatures were in the upper 90s, but it felt like at least 105 degrees outside. Voska says all of the counselors are trained on how to keep kids safe during a heat wave.

“One of the first things that we do is we ensure that kids are being hydrated,” said Voska. “So, we are encouraging families to bring water bottles from home. We’re giving extra water breaks throughout the day to make sure that kids are not becoming dehydrated and just reminding them about the importance of staying hydrated.”

“If it’s really hot outside our counselors would decide to give us like a break and we’d do games that don’t have us running around so we can cool down,” said camper Elijah Henderson.

Henderson says he’s grateful to be inside.

“If it’s like really hot I start getting headaches,” he said.

Voska says they take it day by day when it comes to deciding whether to keep the campers inside. He says sometimes they try to get those outdoor activities in in the morning when it’s a little bit cooler.