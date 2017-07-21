NC leaders receive update on state’s recovery after Hurricane Matthew



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been more than nine months since Hurricane Matthew struck the east coast and many North Carolinians are still trying to recover.

Friday, the State Emergency Response Commission met.

Commission members are keeping a close watch as North Carolina recovers.

Rebuilding costs money. Gov. Roy Cooper says Hurricane Matthew was a $4.8 billion catastrophe in North Carolina.

Just this week, he signed a bill approved by state lawmakers, the Disaster Recovery Act of 2017, which opened up another $100 million in recovery money.

Since Hurricane Matthew hit back in October, North Carolina has received more than $1.8 billion in state and federal disaster relief money.

There’s also the question of how prepared North Carolina is once the next storm arrives.

“A lot of these communities down east are nervous when it rains three or four days in Raleigh,” said Cooper.

Much of the flooding in Eastern North Carolina happened in the days following the hurricane when water flowed that direction.

“In August, we anticipate having a meeting with local governments from all up and down the Neuse River basin because we want to study what types of things that we can do to mitigate the effects of flooding,” said Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina Emergency Management Director.

State leaders also will study how to reduce the flooding on other rivers in Eastern North Carolina, including the Tar and Lumber Rivers.