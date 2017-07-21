New adoption process for NC’s popular flabby tabby

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-pound cat up for adoption has become so popular the Chatham County Animal Shelter is setting a unique adoption process for “Mr. Handsome.”

CBS North Carolina wrote about the large, lovely feline earlier in the week and readers across the national took notice.

The Shelter said Friday the interest in the cat, now called Mr. Handsome, has been so overwhelming they have revised their adoption process.

“Due to the huge outpouring of interest from people and potential adopters, we are announcing a new adoption process for public safety reasons,” said Animal Services Director Alan Canady. “We are a small rural shelter on a narrow road. We simply could not accommodate large numbers of people arriving and parking here on Monday.”

Those interested in adopting Mr. Handsome will need to submit an application, with vet references, beginning July 24 at noon through July 26 at 4 p.m.

The adoption form and instructions will be available on the Chatham County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page as well as on the county’s website.

The drawing will take place July 27 at 10 a.m.

The Shelter said it will review the winner so it is made sure Mr. Handsome will go to the right home.

If the initial name drawn does not pass the review, a second name will be drawn.