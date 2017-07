SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday is National Junk Food Day.

Junk foods by definition are usually high in fats, sugars, salt and calories and contain very little nutritional value.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day is dedicated to the foods everyone loves to snack on. You’re invited to “celebrate” by eating your favorite junk food and post on social media using #NationalJunkFoodDay.