Swimmer drowns in front of wife at Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a swimmer who went missing Thursday was found early Friday morning.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says Thaddeus Aaron Davis, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, was found at 12:55 a.m. in the area of Corolla Beach.

Around 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard watchstanders in Wilmington received a 911 call that a 30-year-old man was seen by his wife and a friend going underwater around 12:45 p.m. He did not come back up.

Currituck County officials say he went missing in the 400 block of Ocean Trail, in the Pine Island section of Corolla. Rip currents were reported in that area, according to WAVY affiliate WITN.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to the area. A 47-foot Medium Life Boat crew launched from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head around 2 p.m.

Davis’ death has been ruled an accidental drowning.