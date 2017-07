Two children were seriously injured in a near-drowning in east Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to MEDIC, the two children were treated on scene in the 6300 block of Montego Drive for life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred around 6 p.m.

MEDIC said the children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center and Carolinas Medical Center-University.

This is a developing story. WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

