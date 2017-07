HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) — Five women were arrested in a prostitution sting in Hickory Wednesday.

The investigation began after officers got complaints from the community.

The women were all arrested in the area of 11th Avenue SW and South Center Street in Hickory.

All five women were charged, given secured bonds, and taken to the Catawba County Jail.

No further information has been released.

