Child, 2 adults injured after SUV flips in I-40 crash near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Emergency workers were removing injured people from a vehicle in an Interstate 40 crash in Wake County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near exit 306, U.S. Highway 70 Business, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation.

The left lane of I-40 was closed until 6 p.m. near the area after an SUV overturned in the wreck.

Images from the scene showed a person being pulled from a Ford Explorer that was involved in the crash.

Officials said the SUV, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, wrecked after the driver went off the road and overcorrected, an official at the scene told CBS North Carolina.

Authorities at the scene said two adults and a child in the Ford were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.