Coast Guard medevacs man from ship 160 miles off NC coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard airlifted an ill man from a U.S. Navy supply vessel 160 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras on Saturday.

Watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in Portsmouth received a call at 3:05 a.m. for a 60-year-old male crew member aboard the Navy vessel NAWC 38 that was found unconscious.

The man was revived with an automated external defibrillator and had a weak pulse.

Command Center watchstanders directed the crew of the 192-foot offshore supply vessel to transit to a rendezvous point closer to shore and communicated hourly with the ship’s medical personnel.

A helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City at 8 a.m. and met the vessel about 160 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras at 9:50 a.m.

The helicopter crew then hoisted the man and transported him to Wilmington International Airport by noon, where EMS personnel transferred him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.