Crash closes I-95 in both directions in Halifax County

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is backed up for several miles after a vehicle crash closed Interstate 95 in both directions Saturday afternoon in Halifax County.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near mile marker 168 at N.C. Highway 903 near Weldon, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The scene is expected to clear by 5:15 p.m., officials said.

According to N.C. Department of Transportation maps, traffic is backed up about five miles heading north and more than two miles in the southbound lanes.

A detour was set up by officials at exit 168, which is Highway 903.

No details were released about the crash.