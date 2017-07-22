Dangerous heat continues Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Highs reached the upper 90s to 100 on Saturday across central North Carolina, making it the hottest day of the year so far. An Excessive Heat Warning continues in effect for the I-95 corridor west to Raleigh through Sunday at 7 pm. Heat Indexes could reach 107 to 111 in the warning area with actual temperatures staying warm overnight into Sunday morning and becoming very hot in the upper 90s on Sunday. With the oppressive heat and humidity; heat illness is likely with outdoor exertion or prolonged exposure. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of central North Carolina until 7 pm Sunday evening. Heat indexes will reach be 104 to 107 in most areas during the afternoon. This could lead to heat illness if precautions are not taken. Drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities. If outdoors, find shade or air conditioning to cool off.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 101 after a morning low of 76; and Fayetteville had a high of 100 after a morning low of 82. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Sunday will have a chance of an isolated storm on Sunday afternoon, but that won’t give much if any relief from the heat. A couple storms will be possible Sunday evening and any storm could produce strong downb urst winds and frequent lightning. After Sunday’s very hot day, Monday with not be as hot, but it will still make it into the middle 90s. There will be some widely scattered storms on Monday.

A cold front will approach late Monday into Tuesday, so on Tuesday, highs will be in the lower 90s. A couple storms will once again be possible on Tuesday. That front will weaken to our south on Wednesday and there will only be a risk of a shower or storm. Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s.

Next Thursday, highs will make it back to 90; but there will only be a slight risk of a shower or storm. A cold front will move through on Friday and with it some scattered storms will be around.

That cold front is expected to clear the state and allow some cooler 80s to move back in next Saturday with mainly drier conditions.

Tonight will be fair and warm. The overnight low will be 77. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny, very hot and humid with a slight risk of an afternoon storm. The high will be 99. Winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 76. Winds will be southwest 4 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with widely scattered storms possible. The high will be 95; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a couple showers and storms around. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a couple showers and storms possible. T

he high will be 88, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with PM scattered storms possible. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will have clearing conditions with nothing more than a stray shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

