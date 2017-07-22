Excessive heat warning issued for several Central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As stifling hot temperatures continued into the weekend, an excessive heat warning was issued Saturday afternoon for several central North Carolina counties including Wake and Cumberland.

Other counties in the excessive heat warning are: Wilson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Warren, Harnett, Halifax, Sampson, Hoke, Wayne and Nash.

Previously, the counties were part of several in central North Carolina that were under an excessive heat watch.

As of 3 p.m. temperatures in Raleigh and Fayetteville were 99 degrees.

A heat advisory is still in effect for Durham, Orange, Chatham, Granville, Lee, Moore and Person counties.

The National Weather Service said that heat index values in Wake and Cumberland counties would be 110 to 115 degrees this afternoon and again Sunday.

Temperatures will be slow to fall through the 80s overnight, and but stay above 80 in the urban areas.

“The long duration of temperatures remaining above 80 at night combined with afternoon heat index values of 110 make this a very dangerous heat event,” forecasters warned.

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.