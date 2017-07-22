‘Fun Without Borders’ event in Cary welcomes Syrian refugees

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — People from all walks of life converged at Harold D. Ritter Park in Cary on Saturday.

Organizers called the event “Fun Without Borders.”

Members of the Sathya Sai and the Carolina Peace Center say the event was open to people from all walks of life but their main goal was to welcome Syrian refugees who recently resettled in the community.

“We are big fans of bringing communities together and spreading love,” said organizer, Manisha Dass. “I think in today’s time where people can be really divisive and sort of separate from one another we really wanted to just celebrate the message of love.”

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.