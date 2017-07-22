‘Fun Without Borders’ event in Cary welcomes Syrian refugees

By Published: Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — People from all walks of life converged at Harold D. Ritter Park in Cary on Saturday.

Organizers called the event “Fun Without Borders.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Members of the Sathya Sai and the Carolina Peace Center say the event was open to people from all walks of life but their main goal was to welcome Syrian refugees who recently resettled in the community.

“We are big fans of bringing communities together and spreading love,” said organizer, Manisha Dass. “I think in today’s time where people can be really divisive and sort of separate from one another we really wanted to just celebrate the message of love.”

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s