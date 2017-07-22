How to make your own air conditioner for about $15

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Is it too hot for you this summer, yet too expensive to crank up your air conditioner?

Well, you’re in luck. You can make your own air conditioner at home for around $15, and have a nice breeze coming in for almost 10 hours.

The “do it yourself” air conditioner can be powered by three possible sources:

Solar panel (15 watts)

Battery

Automobile’s cigarette lighter (12-volt socket)

What you need:

PVC pipe

Fan (12 VDC, 10 watts, 0.8A)

Cooler or a five-gallon bucket

Jigsaw or knife (be careful!)

Place the fan face down on the lid, trace the outside of the fan, drill a hole and then take a jigsaw and cut the hole open if you’re using a cooler lid. If you are using a plastic lid or Styrofoam lid, a knife can work just as well. Repeat the same step with the PVC pipe.

Stick a large block of frozen ice or two gallons of frozen bottled water in the cooler, then set the lid with the PVC pipe and the fan on top.

Take a look at this video, give yourself a little afternoon time for a project, and you are sure to have some nice air conditioning for the majority of the day.