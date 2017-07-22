NC manhunt for armed suspect closes part of national park

BREVARD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities late Saturday night continued a manhunt for an armed breaking and entering suspect after part of the Pisgah National Forest was evacuated during the search, reports said.

The suspect later stole a mountain bike at gunpoint, put it in his car and later fled on the bike into woods Saturday, officials said.

The breaking and entering incident happened Saturday in Mills River and involved Phillip Michael Stroupe II, 38, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

After deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Pisgah National Forest, just off of U.S. Highway 276 North, they tried to perform a traffic stop but the man refused to stop and a chase began, officials said.

They say the suspect continued on Avery’s Creek Road, but then got out of his car and stole a mountain bike from a victim at gunpoint.

He then put the stolen bike in his car and the chase continued.

Deputies were unable to make contact with the suspect at the time because hikers and campers were around.

Authorities closed the national park near Sliding Rock during the search, Fox Carolina reported.

The suspect then blocked the roadway with his car by parking it sideways.

Deputies say he got out of the car and onto the stolen bike and fled into the woods.

Around 2:30 p.m. US 276 in Transylvania County near Brevard was completely closed during the search, Fox Carolina reported.

Stroupe is described as a being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a small build. He has a shaved head and a distinct tattoo on his neck, just under his chin, deputies say.

Deputies say Stroupe has a history of violence and resisting law enforcement.

They say he has outstanding warrants in Buncombe County for kidnapping and pending charges in Yancey County.

Brevard Police Department, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office all helped in the manhunt.

Stroupe has not yet been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Stroupe’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report