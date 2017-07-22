NC teen mom and boyfriend charged in 8-week-old baby’s death

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man who wanted in connection with the death of an eight-week-old child in Rowan County was found Saturday.

According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the death of Kingston Aistrop at a home on Van Street in Rockwell in June 2016.

Aistrop was reported to not be breathing when the mother called 911. Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived on the scene, and were joined in the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators determined that the baby had suffered recent trauma to his body. Sheriff’s investigators processed the scene and questioned the mother of the child, Amber Lane Scarborough, 17, and her boyfriend Houston Ray McCarn, 19.

Shortly after the incident, both Scarborough and McCarn became estranged from each other and both moved separately to Cabarrus County, according to investigators.

The child’s body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and the investigation continued.

Sheriff’s investigators worked closely with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, as more and more information became available about the child’s death.

Over the next several months, additional witnesses were located.

RCSO investigators sent items of evidence to the State Crime Laboratory for further analysis and investigators awaited the results of the NC Medical Examiner’s examination.

After the results of medical Examiner’s report were released in July 2017, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Scarborough and McCarn again for a final interview.

On Friday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for Scarborough and McCarn for the first-degree murder of Aistrop and charged with felony child abuse causing serious body injury.

On Friday night, deputies were able to locate and arrest Scarborough at a residence on Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell. McCarn was arrested at the Howard Johnson motel in Concord Saturday, deputies said.

McCarn was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and was not given a bond, the sheriff’s office said.

