Overdosed, unconscious adults had toddler and infant in car, police say

NEW HOLLAND, Penn. (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested after they were found passed out from drugs in a car that had a toddler and an infant in the back seat, police said.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

New Holland police said Amanda L. Wagner, 30, and Christopher E. Carter, were under the influence and in possession of synthetic marijuana when officers were called to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street on the night of July 12.

The children, a 2-year-old boy and a 7-week-old girl, were turned over to Children and Youth Services.

Wagner and Carter were charged with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and endangering the welfare of children.