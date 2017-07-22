Pair busted after stolen guns, heroin and cash found, Durham County deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One man of a pair arrested Friday in Durham is being held on $5 million bond after heroin, stolen guns and cash were seized in a bust, deputies said.

The arrests of two previously convicted felons happened after a search Friday at 1221 East Club Boulevard in Durham, Tamara Gibbs, spokeswoman for the Durham Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The seizure of a total of 66 grams of heroin is considered one of the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime Narcotic Unit largest seizures,” Gibbs said.

More than $3,000 in cash was also seized in the bust, Gibbs said.

The stolen weapons found by deputies were a Ruger LCP pistol and Smith & Wesson pistol, according to the news release.

Steven Lee McBroom, 35, of East Club Boulevard is facing several charges including trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin, and maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance.

McBroom is being held on $5 million bond, Gibbs said.

Christopher Terrell Standback, 29, of Summit Street in Durham is also facing several charges including possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine and maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance. Standback is free on $250,000 bond, according to Gibbs.

Both men were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.