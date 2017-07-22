Raleigh firefighters battle high temps during heat wave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people work in rain sleet and snow, but firefighters have to work in a heat wave.

“It’s intense,” said Captain Paul Wyatt with the Raleigh Fire Department. “It’s taxing. It requires a lot of endurance and stamina.”

Wyatt fights fires with the Raleigh Fire Department and even on days like Saturday — where it was more than 100 degrees outside — he’s on the job.

“It’s challenging, but on days like today we focus on getting additional personnel in route to us once we get on scene,” Wyatt said. “We limit our workload to 20 minutes or less and as soon as we can we’re getting our gear off shed the gear and rehydrate.”

He says the key to not overheating is pre-hydration.

“It starts the night before,” said Wyatt. “It doesn’t start the day of (work). We’ll drink our fluids as fast and as early as possible.”

When a call comes in crews suit up and head out.

“We’re gonna take care of ourselves and primary to that is our patients and our victims — and once we come across some patients or victims that need help we will pull a city bus to get them inside a colder environment,” Wyatt said.

Once the flames are out, firefighters sit in an immersion chair to cool down. The arms of the chair have plastic bags full of water. Firefighters sit down and immerse their hands and forearms, but sometimes firefighters will still suffer from dehydration or heat exhaustion.

“It happens to all the best of us,” said Wyatt. “Luckily, when we respond to fires we do have our own EMS truck there just for us as well as the victims and patients we may come across, but if it does happen to us, we’re prepared. We know the signs that we look for in patients.”

Wyatt says during this time of year they postpone all their outdoor training. He says instead they focus on lecture and online based training so they can stay inside in the air-conditioning.