Two 15-year-olds charged in NC death of college baseball player

A second 15-year-old has been charged in the killing of a college baseball player that happened in June in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 21-year-old Zachary Finch was shot and killed the afternoon of June 18 in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Finch was reportedly in the area to buy an upgraded iPhone and used an app where he thought he was meeting a legitimate seller.

But something went wrong, and police believe there was a robbery and Finch was shot.

RELATED: Young man killed in NC shooting was college baseball player

Thursday, the first 15-year-old was charged in the case. Friday evening, police said a second 15-year-old was charged after warrants were issued for him and he turned himself in.

Neither of the juveniles’ names are being released due to their age. Both were taken to a juvenile detention facility

Police say the teens were developed as a suspect through evidence gathered during the investigation.

“We’re still looking at one or two more suspects in this case, but wanted to report that an arrest had been made,” Captain Chris Dozier said at a press conference Friday.

Finch was a senior at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Ky., and a member of the Patriots baseball team, the university says.

“He was a good brother, good son, good friend, good Christian. He was an athlete, a scholar-athlete,” said Finch’s brother, Nicholas. “You really had to have met him to know what a good person he was and it’s an absolute tragedy that it happened to someone like this.”

Police didn’t elaborate on the motive or circumstances of Finch’s death but they have a warning for people.

“If you’re on Craig’s List or if you’re on App – whatever it is you’re doing – make sure people know where you’re at, and tell people where you’re going, what it is that you’re doing,” Sgt Susan Manassah said. “If it’s too good to be true, then it’s not real.”

Investigators say Finch’s death should be a cautionary tale for everyone.

“Our kids, our generation – what we do, how we do things – is all on social media apps,” Sgt Manassah said. “Hey meet me – whether it’s a dating website, whether it’s a vine website – you’re meeting someone that you don’t know for the first time.”

Police also said the courts will soon decide if that 15-year-old will be charged as an adult.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.