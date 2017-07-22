VIDEO: 2 girls among group rescued at NC coast after boat overturns

By Published: Updated:

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.

The Coast Guard received a call from one of the people on the boat saying that they were in the breakers in the Shallotte Inlet and they were in distress.

According to a responder with Sea Tow, the boat was a cabin cruiser, about 24 feet long.

As responders reached the boat, it started leaning and eventually overturned completely.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

All four people on the boat, two adults and two young girls ended up in the water.

All four were helped aboard the Sea Tow boat and were taken back inside the inlet where they were checked for any injuries by Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue.

All four people are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s