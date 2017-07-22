VIDEO: 2 girls among group rescued at NC coast after boat overturns

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Sea Tow, Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue, and the Coast Guard rescued four people after their boat overturned in the Shallotte Inlet Saturday.

The Coast Guard received a call from one of the people on the boat saying that they were in the breakers in the Shallotte Inlet and they were in distress.

According to a responder with Sea Tow, the boat was a cabin cruiser, about 24 feet long.

As responders reached the boat, it started leaning and eventually overturned completely.

All four people on the boat, two adults and two young girls ended up in the water.

All four were helped aboard the Sea Tow boat and were taken back inside the inlet where they were checked for any injuries by Ocean Isle Fire and Rescue.

All four people are expected to be OK.

