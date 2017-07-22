Vigil planned for 11-year-old NC girl killed in shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A local faith-based organization is holding a prayer vigil for an 11-year-old girl killed in Craven County.

The People of God Outreach Ministries will hold a candlelight prayer vigil for Hailey Joyner Saturday night.

Investigators in Craven County say on July 15 deputies responded to the 1000 block of Antioch Road in the Bridgeton for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found Joyner suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died as a result of her injuries.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged 16-year-old Justin Johnson with Joyner’s murder.

Joyner’s mother said that her daughter lived under the same roof with Johnson and she had expressed concerns to the Department of Social Servies.

Saturday’s prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at Union Point Park in New Bern. The vigil starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. People are encouraged to arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Joyner’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. Cotton Funeral is handling the service.