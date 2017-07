RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver smashed into and knocked down a “Welcome To Raleigh” sign near downtown on Sunday night.

The crash happened at South Dawson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the overpass.

The crash involved one car and just the driver, according to police.

No one was seriously injured and airbags in the car, which appeared to be a Ford Mustang, deployed during the wreck.

Three police vehicles were on the scene late Sunday night, but so far no one has been arrested.