Man being pulled on inner tube at NC Outer Banks is found dead

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – The body of the missing 45-year-old man was found Sunday north of the Duck-Southern Shores line, according to Duck town officials.

Officials say that Zandro Samote, of Bergenfield, New Jersey vanished Saturday in the Currituck Sound while riding a tube behind a pontoon boat in the area of 13 Sound View Trail.

The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene after receiving the call at 1:05 p.m., and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for Samote.

Samote was wearing an orange bathing suit, and was not wearing a life-jacket.

The Coast Guard’s search encompassed 39 square miles over a 14-hour period. The search was suspended at 9:45 p.m.

The Duck news release reported the Twiford Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the missing swimmer,” said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for the case. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we make in the Coast Guard.”