Man shot in head during gunfire at ‘Club Xotic’ in Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in the head during a shooting at a night club in Fayetteville early Sunday, deputies said.

A shooting was reported at 1:53 a.m. Club Xotic at 4350 Cumberland Road in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Several people called 911 and said that “multiple shots” were fired in the Club Xotic parking lot, officials said.

One vehicle was damaged by stray bullets and police found several shell casings in the area.

Less than 30 minutes after the incident, authorities received a call that a gunshot victim was at Cape Fear Valley Hospital’s emergency room.

A 20-year-old Fayetteville man was cut on the top of his head by gunfire, deputies said.

The wounded man “was unable to provide any details on a suspect,” according to deputies.