NC driver falls asleep, flips car and knocks down power pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A driver fell asleep behind the wheel and knocked down a power pole in south Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Runnymede Lane.

Police say the driver’s vehicle overturned after crashing into the power pole.

The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center as a precaution, officers said.

The road has been shut down for several hours following the wreck.

Crews have not said what time the road is expected to reopen, but say Duke Energy will need to replace the power pole before reopening.

