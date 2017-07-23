NC paramedic supervisor seriously injured in crash while responding to call

POTECASI, N.C. (WNCT) – A Northampton County paramedic is now at Vidant Medical Center after suffering serious injuries in a car crash while responding to a call.

Assistant Paramedic Supervisor Michael Barnes was driving a quick response vehicle while heading to the scene of a person who was shot.

His car left the roadway and struck a tree at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N.C. Highway 35 and Dusty Hill Road.

Barnes was airlifted to Vidant Trauma Center in Greenville.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.

Northampton County EMS is asking for prayers during this difficult time.