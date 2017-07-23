NC woman hurt after SUV crashes through her apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman was injured and can’t return home after a neighbor’s SUV rolled down a hill and through her apartment.

Police in Burlington say Shauneen Roy, 27, was at home Sunday morning when the SUV crashed into the apartment where she lives alone.

Officials said neighbor Galina Hester, 57, was backing from a parking space when her Ford SUV malfunctioned and she went crashing down an embankment and into Roy’s apartment

Police said Hester wasn’t impaired.

Roy was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, WFMY reported.

The TV station also reported that three units in the Forestdale Apartments were impacted by the incident, but only Roy’s was so heavily damaged she could not return to it by Sunday night.

Hester had no intention to hit the building, so she is not facing any charges, according to WFMY.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report