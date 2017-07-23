Not as hot for the work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Highs reached the upper 90s to lower 100s on Sunday across parts of central North Carolina, making it the 2nd day in a row with extremely hot and humid weather. The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory that were in effect all day have now expired. It won’t be as extremely hot on Monday, but it will still make it into the middle 90s. Heat Index values could reach triple digits Monday afternoon, but should stay below the critical level of 105 in most spots. So as of now, there is no Heat Advisory for Monday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 102 after a morning low of 79; and Fayetteville had a high of 102 after a morning low of only 83. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70. The record high for the Triangle on Sunday still stands at 105 set in 1952.

Scattered strong thunderstorms developed in the afternoon heat on Sunday and several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for the possibility of damaging winds and large hail. Those storms were slow movers and produced locally heavy downpours along with frequent lightning. The storms should die down after sunset on Sunday evening. It will be warm and muggy overnight.

After Sunday’s very hot day, Monday with not be as hot, but it will still make it into the middle 90s. There will be couple scattered storms on Monday during the afternoon and early evening.

A cold front will approach Tuesday, so on Tuesday a couple storms will once again be possible. It will still be hot with highs nearly as hot as Monday. That front will weaken to our south on Wednesday and there will only be a slight risk of a shower or storm. Temperatures will drop to near 90.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday. A cold front will approach on Friday and a couple PM storms will be possible. That front will slowly move to our south on Saturday, but still be close enough to produce the chance of a shower or storm. Highs though, will drop into the upper 80s. Depending on how far south that front can move on Sunday, next Sunday is looking mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the middle 80s.

Tonight will have some scattered evening storms otherwise it will be warm and muggy. The overnight low will be 76. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a couple afternoon and early evening showers and storms possible. The high will be 95. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will become fair and warm. The overnight low will be 74. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with couple PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 94; winds will be southwest to south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a couple PM storms possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm with nothing more than a stray shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9