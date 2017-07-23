Raleigh family’s home destroyed in fire, 3 vehicles also burned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A family of three is safe after a Sunday morning fire tore through a Raleigh home on Kitledge Drive.

CBS North Carolina confirmed with a Raleigh battalion chief on the scene that the homeowner caused the accidental fire. According to authorities, the fire started in a garage while the man was working on his lawnmower.

The man and two children got out before first responders arrived on scene around 8 a.m.

Crews controlled the fire in about 25 minutes, but despite their efforts, the home is considered a total loss.

Two neighboring homes also sustained damage to siding and three vehicles burned in the fire.

Authorities say there were no injuries to the family or firefighters, who worked with temperatures up to 90 degrees Sunday morning.

EMS personnel were on scene to provide firefighters with adequate hydration.