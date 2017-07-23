Raleigh Helping Hand Mission donating hundreds of fans, air conditioners

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Helping Hand Mission has given out hundreds of fans and air conditioning units to community members in need over the last two weeks.

“This is a necessity because the weather and the sickness and what it takes to keep someone cool off is a real situation,” said Raleigh Helping Hand Mission Director, Sylvia Wiggins.

The mission is accepting donations at both of their locations at 623 Rock Quarry Road and the 24-hour location at 501 New Bern Avenue.

The mission relies on donations from the community. Right now, Helping Hand is specifically looking for air-conditioning units.

If you’re interested in helping out or want more information call 919-829-8048.

