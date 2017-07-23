Toddler found wandering alone in NC park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A toddler who was found walking alone at a park located outside of uptown Charlotte has been reunited with her family Sunday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the abandoned toddler was found wandering alone around the Alexander Street Park around 9:22 a.m. on East 12th Street.

Officers describe the toddler as a female who is possibly between 2-years-old and 3-years-old.

Police had asked for the public’s help in identifying the toddler.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the girl was reunited with her family.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed.

