3 Goldsboro teens arrested for breaking into vehicles over the weekend

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Goldsboro teens were arrested after getting caught on surveillance cameras breaking into vehicles in a neighborhood, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

Goldsboro police officers responded to a home in the Pineridge Lane area around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to a vehicle break-in, police said. Once on scene, officers were told by the resident of the home that they had caught the suspects breaking into their vehicle overnight on their home surveillance camera.

Police viewed the video and were able to identify the suspects. As officers took the resident’s report, neighbors in the area discovered that their vehicles had been broken into as well, police said.

Officers secured warrants and arrested Andrew James Dawson, 17, and Austin Charles Williams, 17.

Dawson was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and attempted breaking into a motor vehicle. This was his second arrest since July 10. He was already out on bond for similar charges, as well as narcotics charges. Dawson was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Williams was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, attempted breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, purchase and or receiving tobacco products under the age of 18 and a window tint violation. He was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He was out on bond for narcotic and traffic charges, police said.

The third suspect, who is 15, will be charged through the petition process with Juvenile Services, police said. Additional charges are expected in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Goldsboro Wayne County area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.