Authorities seek thieves caught on video stealing from Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNC) — A Durham woman is asking the community for helping in finding the four men she caught on surveillance video breaking into her home last month.

Lisa West’s home was broken into in early June. She says ever since then, coming home doesn’t feel like home.

“My first thought was I’m never going to feel safe again. I literally haven’t just laid down and gone to sleep like I used to since it happened,” she said.

West’s home had a security system and a lock, but it didn’t stop the thieves. She says they kicked open her door, sending wood and nails flying across her home.

From work, West saw the whole thing unfold through her security camera. She says watching her TV “walk out” the door was the least of her worries.

“I have kittens, brand new kittens. I was worried about all of that,” she said.

West says the crooks were smart. They heard the alarm going off in her home, and were in and out in 30 seconds.

But the effects of the incident have lasted much longer for West.

“It’s been a month I haven’t heard anything. I basically have given up,” she said.

West says the stolen items and damaged property are not enough to claim to insurance so she’s out of pocket for replacements and repairs.

This is the second similar incident she’s experienced in two years in the neighborhood — and she’s fed up.

“I’m going to move. It’s going to take a while. I can’t just up and move, but I’m definitely planning on unloading this house and moving,” she said.

West said me she’s putting her story out there in hopes the community can help her find these thieves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.