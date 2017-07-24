Child airlifted after being hit by train in NC town

WNCT image of the scene Monday afternoon.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A child was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by a train in New Bern Monday afternoon, according to city officials.

New Bern police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Biddle and F streets, and the victim is between eight and 10 years old.

First responders rushing the child to the hospital were trying to save one of the child’s limbs, police said.

The train is at a standstill, and George Street remains blocked at the railroad crossing.

New Bern police said they expect it to be blocked for at least an hour.

