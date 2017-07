FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Health Department’s directory of nursing has submitted her resignation, CBS North Carolina learned Monday.

Wanda Tart said after 30 years it was time to step down.

Tart said her resignation not in response to audit, which found 29 women hadn’t received abnormal cervical screening results.

The Board of Health will still need to vote to accept Tart’s resignation.