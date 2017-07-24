Durham woman charged with leaving dog locked in hot car at NC aquarium

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Knoll Shores police have arrested a woman they said left her dog locked in a hot vehicle outside the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

Tasha Edwards, 31, of Durham, has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Officers responded to the aquarium Saturday where they found the dog locked in a vehicle without air conditioning or water.

The estimated temperature in the vehicle was well over 100 degrees, officers said.

Officers then located Edwards and charged her with leaving the dog in the car.

Pine Knoll Shores police said nobody should ever leave a pet in a vehicle without air conditioning or water during this time of year and warned those who do can and will be charged with cruelty to animals.