Fayetteville club owner speaks out after reported weekend shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville night club owner worries reports of a shooting at her newly-opened business late Saturday night will hurt her customer base.

Sharonda Ferguson opened Club Xotic on Cumberland Road in late Spring. She said she first heard about a weekend shooting in the area when investigators arrived early Sunday morning while her staff cleaned up after the night’s customers.

Ferguson said she learned from detectives about a man receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers the shooting happened while leaving the club.

“If something had happened we would have heard it,” Ferguson said. “If something happened, it happened away from our premises.”

Cumberland County deputies said several people called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to report shots fired in the club’s parking lot. Investigators said deputies found some shell casings and a car damaged by shots.

Ferguson said she reviewed her surveillance camera video and did not see anything. She said she installed cameras and hires security for the protection of the staff and customers. She says the security personnel check people for weapons.

Club Xotic is at least the fourth different nightclub to operate in the Cumberland Road building since 2005.

North Carolina ABC Commission records indicate Mambo Cache had a liquor license there from March 2005 to November 2006. Congo’s Latin Club held a permit from August 2007 to December 2011 and Krystals Night Life obtained a license in May 2012 which was canceled in June 2016.

Agnes Stevens with the ABC Commission said businesses can cancel their licenses for a variety of reasons, and the Commission cancels licenses when a business closes or is sold.

Stevens said businesses which hold alcohol permits are required to maintain order and safety on their premises.

“The ABC Commission takes its responsibility and authority very seriously. Matters of public health and public safety are paramount for the commission,” she said.

Stevens said the Commission relies on local police and the state Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) division to provide reports of violations of ABC laws and regulations.

ALE officers went to Club Xotic late Monday afternoon to meet with Ferguson.

Club Xotic is operating on a temporary license which runs through September 2017. Ferguson said she wanted to open a night club and found the Cumberland Road space was available.

She said she has put a lot of effort into redecorating the interior.

Cumberland County investigators said deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the vicinity of the night club earlier in July as well as during its operation under other ownership in 2015 and 2016.

A bouncer at Congo’s Latin Club, Breon Joseph Smith, died in March 2011 after someone shot him in the parking lot.

Investigators charged a suspect with murder but a jury acquitted him at trial.

Ferguson said she did not know about past incidents at the location but wants her night club to be a safe and enjoyable space for guests.

“I can’t be held accountable for previous people. I don’t know anything about them,” Ferguson said.