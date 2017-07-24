Holiday Express at Pullen Park tickets go on sale 8 a.m. Tuesday

By Published:
CBS North Carolina file photo of Pullen Park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tickets for the popular Holiday Express at Pullen Park will go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Enjoy holiday lights and displays, a train ride, sledding down a snow covered hill, carousel rides, crafts, games, and a chance to visit with Santa,” officials wrote.

Tickets, which cost $11.29 per person will only be available online here.

The event is perennially popular and tickets sell out quickly.

This is the event’s 10th anniversary, and officials are adding a 10th day of the event. It will take place Dec. 7 to 10 and Dec. 12 to 17.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s